Martin Luther King Jr. remembered in Pasco
Jayden Williams, 8, left, and his cousin Deonte Muse, 14, place roses Monday at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue as part of the 26th annual bell-ringing ceremony at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. About 180 people attended the event which started with a brief ceremony outside at the statue and then moved inside for the formal presentation of the Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award to Kennewick Fire Chief Vincent Beasley.
