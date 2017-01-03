Man shot in Pasco Friday died of heart, lung trauma
The man shot near a Pasco intersection Friday died of trauma to the heart and right lung, according to results of an autopsy performed Wednesday morning. Thomas Contreras De Leon, 27, of Pasco, was shot in the left shoulder, according to Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel.
