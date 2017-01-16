Majority of flights canceled today at Pasco's Tri-Cities Airport
Alaska, United and Delta airlines all have canceled a number of flights Sunday coming into and leaving the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco. The airport's website shows the cancellation of at least seven planes coming in from San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City and Portland.
