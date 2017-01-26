Judge favors Pasco plan to better represent Latino voters

Bertha Aranda Glatt speaks Thrusday during a press conference with the ACLU about the lawsuit it has filed against the City of Pasco. Glatt, who challenged Mayor Matt Watkins for a seat on the City Council in 2015, is the plaintiff on the ACLU case that states the City's at-large election system violates the federal Voting Rights Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.