Fire alarm evacuation leads to Pasco parking lot assault

13 hrs ago

PASCO, Wash-Pasco police initially responded to a fire alarm call from the Sacajawea Apartments located at 507 N Court St in Pasco around 10:30 am Sunday morning. Shortly after police helped evacuate the building police received another call of reports of a woman who was being jumped by four people in the Sacajawea apartment complex parking lot.

