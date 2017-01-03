Demolition underway at a historic, hazardous plutonium plant
Heavy equipment is now conducting demolition on a building nicknamed after Harold McCluskey, who in an accident in 1976 received the highest ever recorded dose of radiation at the U.S. Department of Energy's Hanford Site. During plutonium production at the "McCluskey Room" or the Americium Recovery Facility, radioactive americium was separated for other uses.
