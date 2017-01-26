Crime Stoppers asks for help finding Pasco man
Traybion Tyree Dickerson, 25, of Pasco, has two warrants for his arrest from Franklin and Spokane counties for failing to appear in court related to charges of harassment and trafficking stolen property. He is described as a black male, 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC