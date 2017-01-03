Consolidating Tri-City 911 could take 2 more years

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Safford with stops traffic Wednesday on the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway about three miles from Pasco while a tow truck removes an overturned car. Franklin County's emergency dispatch system is out dated so Pasco and the county are eager to join the more modern system jointly owned by Benton County and the cities of Richland and Kennewick.

