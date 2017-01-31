Community Care Fund, Grace Clinic receive donations
The Community Care Fund and Grace Clinic split $12,000 made during the Home for the Holidays concert on Dec. 18. The Kennewick police used hte Community cer Fund to help people in need. Pasco police assisted the fire department on a residential structure fire at 115 N. Seventh Ave on Saturday.
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sanctuary citys
|14 hr
|Well Well
|2
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
