Columbia Basin College trucking into the future
Instructor Bud Stephens tells about the new full-motion truck driving simulator recently installed at the Pasco campus of Columbia Basin College. A $10,000 donation by Columbia Distributing help pay for the $111,000 realistic high-tech training simulator for students studying to obtain their commercial driver licenses.
