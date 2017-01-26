Chinese Spring Festival Gala

Chinese Spring Festival Gala

The Tri-Cities Chinese American Association rings in the Year of the Rooster during their annual Chinese Spring Festival Gala with song and dance at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland. Trios Health's "Trios Urgent eCare" is a new service that allows patients to consult with a board certified provider via telephone or web chat technology.

