Chancellor of Western Governors University to visit Tri-Cities on Jan. 25
Jean Floten, chancellor of Western Governors University, will speak at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce ATHENA Awards Luncheon on Jan. 25 in Pasco. The former Bellevue College president led WGU since its inception in 2011.
