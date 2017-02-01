Biodiesel scam involving Pasco firm l...

Biodiesel scam involving Pasco firm lands man in federal prison

A suspicious fire forced the Gen-X Energy Group's biodiesel plant to close in 2009 at the Port of Walla Walla's Burbank Industrial Facility. Richard Estes of Renton was sentenced this week for laundering more than $39 million for a company that bilked federal programs supporting renewable energy.

