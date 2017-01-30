Aging Pasco boat dock likely beyond r...

Aging Pasco boat dock likely beyond repair

One of the wooden docks at the Pasco Boat Basin is likely beyond repair after this month's heavy snowfall. The Band-Aid was supposed to take care of the two covered docks, operated by the Columbia Marine Center, for a few years until Pasco was prepared to spend $1.7 million on a full replacement.

