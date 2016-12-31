The Latest: Snow causes closures, crashes in Washington
Schools in the Tri-Cities region of Richland, Kennewick and Pasco were closed, while schools in Spokane and Yakima delayed opening. The Washington State Patrol reported multiple crashes on Interstate 90 through the city of Spokane.
