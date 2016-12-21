Statewide commercial on jury duty features Franklin County employees, residents
TVW employees David Johnson, left, and Brett Hansen record Superior Court Judge Alex Ekstrom in the Franklin County Courthouse's historic courtroom in April as part of a public service announcement on jury service. Ekstrom later backed out of the project because of his contested re-election campaign, and was replaced in the PSA by a Yakima County Superior Court judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Add your comments below
Pasco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Case of florist who denied service for gay wedd...
|Nov '16
|Baptistism by Proxy
|1
|Eat All About It: Barracuda Coffee grows; Share...
|Oct '16
|Filbert
|1
|Tri City Ski & Snowboard SWAP & SALE at TRAC, P... (Oct '06)
|Sep '16
|Kennewick skier
|34
|Energy Northwest plans Richland solar center, w...
|Sep '16
|Solarman
|1
|Body found along railroad tracks near Tri-Cities (Dec '09)
|Aug '16
|Dot
|44
|Police brutality toward Latinos is unacceptable (Jun '15)
|Dec '15
|Will
|15
|Cops license to commit murder on our citizens (Mar '15)
|Oct '15
|Will
|8
Find what you want!
Search Pasco Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC