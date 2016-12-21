Simplot alleges partners mismanaging ...

Simplot alleges partners mismanaging Northwest food processors

Tuesday Dec 20

J.R. Simplot, which has a processing plant in Pasco, is asking a federal judge to appoint a third party to take control of Washington Potato and Oregon Potato, alleging mismanagement has put the companies on a path to bankruptcy. J.R. Simplot, which has a processing plant in Pasco, is asking a federal judge to appoint a third party to take control of Washington Potato and Oregon Potato, alleging mismanagement has put the companies on a path to bankruptcy.

