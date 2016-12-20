Four generations participate in cable bridge run

Veronica Salazar, dressed as a Christmas tree, and Tina Arnett, dressed as an ornament, were two of the brave souls who endured single-digit temperatures Saturday morning during the annual Lampson Cable Bridge Run from Kennewick to Pasco. See more photos and a video at tricityherald.com Four generations of one family participated in the 2016 Cable Bridge Run including, from left, Adeline Blaxter, her grandmother, Chris Barnes of Kennewick, Henry Blaxter, his great-grandmother, Diane Hoch of Kennewick, and Yvonne Blaxter of San Francisco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.