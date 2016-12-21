Educational Service District 123 opening new building in Pasco
The classroom, complete with projectors, a sound system and places to connect tablets or computers, is part of a roughly 12,000-square-foot expansion at the service district's Pasco facility after about 10 months of construction. District staff members are moving into the $3.6 million professional development center expansion in preparation for a grand opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 12. Following the ceremony, visitors can tour the 3924 W. Court Street building between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESD 123 provides services to 146 public and 22 private schools in seven counties in southeastern Washington.
