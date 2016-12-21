Boat Race Weekend to play Dec. 23 at Emerald of Siam in Richland
But the musicians - they make up the indie/alternative band Boat Race Weekend - will be home for Christmas, and they plan to rock out while they're here. They're playing Dec. 23 at Emerald of Siam in Richland, along with Barefoot Randy, Adventure Dirt Team and SupperClub.
