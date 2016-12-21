A holiday surprise for students from U.S. Cellular
Local representatives with U.S. Cellular stopped by Kiona-Benton Elementary School as part of it's Future of Good program to surprise students with holiday presents. The campaign champions and invests in youths who are doing good in their community.
