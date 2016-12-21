3 cars collide on the blue bridge Wed...

3 cars collide on the blue bridge Wednesday

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Tri-cityherald.com

Traffic was backed up on the blue bridge Wednesday just after 1 p.m. because of two rear-end collisions on the bridge. Jesus Franco-Soria, 23, of Pasco, was driving south on the bridge in a blue 1991 Toyota Previa and rear-ended a white 2007 Ford Escape driven by Crystal M. Garcia, 28, of Yakima, according to the Washington State Patrol.

