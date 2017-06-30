Fire at old warehouse in South Houston spreads to car dealer
Officials say an overnight fire at a vacant warehouse in South Houston spread to a used car dealership and left hundreds of homes and businesses without electricity when a transformer blew. A Houston Fire Department statement says the blaze was extinguished before dawn Thursday.
