Fire at old warehouse in South Houston spreads to car dealer

Officials say an overnight fire at a vacant warehouse in South Houston spread to a used car dealership and left hundreds of homes and businesses without electricity when a transformer blew. A Houston Fire Department statement says the blaze was extinguished before dawn Thursday.

