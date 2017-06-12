Texas Hall Of Radio Famer Dayna Steele Announces Her Candidacy For...
On May 31, from the ballroom of the Hilton NASA Clear Lake to a standing room only crowd of press, family, friends and supporters, Texas Hall of Radio Fame and television personality, public speaker and best-selling author Dayna Steele announced her candidacy for the Texas 36th Congressional District. A self-professed 'most unlikely candidate for Congress,' Steele said she had 'disagreed with and been mad at politicians in the past, they have never frightened me like I now am and I have to step up and do something.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Observer.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneteeh Celebration
|4 min
|Farts are good
|12
|Twelve Arrested For Voter Fraud: All Hildebeast...
|Tue
|Abundance of farts
|2
|What's the deal on Gilliys are they going to bu...
|Jun 11
|Century of farts
|8
|Commie Donnie giving back a den of spys
|Jun 11
|Fart sampler
|20
|Trump Fires Back After Comey's Testimony
|Jun 10
|Fart of the month
|5
|Trump is Vindicated
|Jun 10
|Fart of the month
|6
|Commie Donnie has us in a new league
|Jun 10
|Fart of the month
|24
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC