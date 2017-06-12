Texas Hall Of Radio Famer Dayna Steel...

Texas Hall Of Radio Famer Dayna Steele Announces Her Candidacy For...

On May 31, from the ballroom of the Hilton NASA Clear Lake to a standing room only crowd of press, family, friends and supporters, Texas Hall of Radio Fame and television personality, public speaker and best-selling author Dayna Steele announced her candidacy for the Texas 36th Congressional District. A self-professed 'most unlikely candidate for Congress,' Steele said she had 'disagreed with and been mad at politicians in the past, they have never frightened me like I now am and I have to step up and do something.'

