Texas Hall Of Radio Famer Dayna Steele Announces Her Candidacy For...

On May 31, from the ballroom of the Hilton NASA Clear Lake to a standing room only crowd of press, family, friends and supporters, Texas Hall of Radio Fame and television personality, public speaker and best-selling author Dayna Steele announced her candidacy for the Texas 36th Congressional District. A self-professed 'most unlikely candidate for Congress,' Steele said she had 'disagreed with and been mad at politicians in the past, they have never frightened me like I now am and I have to step up and do something.'

