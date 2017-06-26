Texas grandma granted clemency by Oba...

Texas grandma granted clemency by Obama back in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: New York Daily News

Carol Denise Richardson, who was released from prison in July 2016 after being granted clemency, was arrested again and will spend 14 months in federal prison for violating the terms of her release. A Texas grandmother given a life sentence for dealing drugs only to have her extreme punishment commuted by then-President Obama has been ordered to return to prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Job (Dec '16) 3 hr Fart updater 279
Muslim ban reinstated!! Winning 4 hr Fart prize 2
Jelly fish stinging Sylvan beach swimmers (Jun '10) Sun Good jelly farts 41
Garcia loses bye bye Ron Bottoms go Ted Po... (Nov '10) Sun Ron Fart Bottomz 25
The US Pays Millions For Wasted Afghan Army Uni... Sat Infinite farts 10
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jul '16) Sat Defiant farter 25
Move to Deer Park? Sat Farted again 14
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Pasadena, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,911 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC