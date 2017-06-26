Texas grandma granted clemency by Obama back in prison
Carol Denise Richardson, who was released from prison in July 2016 after being granted clemency, was arrested again and will spend 14 months in federal prison for violating the terms of her release. A Texas grandmother given a life sentence for dealing drugs only to have her extreme punishment commuted by then-President Obama has been ordered to return to prison.
