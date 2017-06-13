Quarter Turn Resources Announces Laun...

Quarter Turn Resources Announces Launch of Quarter Turn Actuation,...

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Quarter Turn Resources, Inc. has advanced the valve automation market with the launch of Quarter Turn Actuation, Inc. QTA will provide evaluation, engineering and design of valve actuation products to include new and existing valve installations. QTA is headquartered in Pasadena, Texas, and supported by a national sales force.

