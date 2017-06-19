Locals in the running for Miss Americ...

Locals in the running for Miss America 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Houston Chronicle

Four Houston-area women will compete for the Miss Texas crown in June, with hopes of going on to become Miss America 2018 on live television later this year. The contestants from the Bayou City include Miss Harris County Lisa Forger of Houston, Miss Houston Chandler Foreman , Miss Sugar Land Jizyah Shorts and Miss Southeast Texas Lindsay Sharpless of Pasadena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Endeavour first of many high-rises for Clear Lake (Apr '08) 47 min gman 106
Move to Deer Park? Thu Pork farts 12
The US Pays Millions For Wasted Afghan Army Uni... Thu Goodwill farts 2
Job (Dec '16) Wed Good farts inform... 253
Democrats Keep Losing Wed Runny farts 2
The Wheelhouse, Inc (Jun '08) Tue Wash your farts 73
Juneteeh Celebration Jun 20 Rouge farter 20
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Pasadena, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,935 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC