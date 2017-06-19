Locals in the running for Miss America 2018
Four Houston-area women will compete for the Miss Texas crown in June, with hopes of going on to become Miss America 2018 on live television later this year. The contestants from the Bayou City include Miss Harris County Lisa Forger of Houston, Miss Houston Chandler Foreman , Miss Sugar Land Jizyah Shorts and Miss Southeast Texas Lindsay Sharpless of Pasadena.
