ICYMI: Why a devoted dad suddenly got deported at a regular ICE
Juan RodrA guez was the beneficiary of prosecutorial discretion under the Obama administration, for people and families with no criminal background. But things changed after Donald Trump took office, and now he i has been given a date by i immigration authorities i to present himself to be detained and i deported to El Salvador.
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juneteeh Celebration
|1 hr
|josh
|3
|Twelve Arrested For Voter Fraud: All Hildebeast...
|1 hr
|josh
|1
|What's the deal on Gilliys are they going to bu...
|Sun
|Century of farts
|8
|Commie Donnie giving back a den of spys
|Sun
|Fart sampler
|20
|Trump Fires Back After Comey's Testimony
|Jun 10
|Fart of the month
|5
|Trump is Vindicated
|Jun 10
|Fart of the month
|6
|Commie Donnie has us in a new league
|Jun 10
|Fart of the month
|24
