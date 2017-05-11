Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Arreste...

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Houston

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: EParis Extra

David Lee Gonzales , 40, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugiti ve, is now in custody after turning himself in on Tuesday in Houston. Gonzales, who is a Tango Blast Houstone gang member, was wanted for parole violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Job 1 hr Defiant1 207
Bullying at Fairmont Elemtary (Feb '14) 3 hr Nose for farts 5
Trump fires FBI director Comey! 7 hr Defiant1 12
Jerry Mouton & John Moon both endorsed by Conse... May 7 RestPhart 20
Anything about la porte on here? May 6 josh 3
Hey Trump Chumps...church contribitions to go t... May 6 red dawn 7
White House Correspondents Association Dinner..... May 6 red dawn 7
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC