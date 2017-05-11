Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Arrested in Houston
David Lee Gonzales , 40, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugiti ve, is now in custody after turning himself in on Tuesday in Houston. Gonzales, who is a Tango Blast Houstone gang member, was wanted for parole violation.
