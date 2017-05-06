San Antonio mayoral candidates Ron Ni...

San Antonio mayoral candidates Ron Nirenberg, Manuel Medina and incumbent Ivy Taylor.

Saturday May 6

Early election returns in San Antonio suggest that current mayor Ivy Taylor might face a runoff in her bid for re-election, earning about 43 percent of the early vote. She was followed by City Councilman Ron Nirenberg, who earned 36 percent of the early vote.

