Report: Petrobras looks to sell $1.2B Texas refinery for $200M

Petrobras reportedly is looking to sell its refinery in Pasadena, Tex., for less than $200M, after purchasing the plant for $1.2B in two installments in 2006 and 2012. The acquisition is being investigated by Brazilian prosecutors, who say the refinery cost many times what it was worth and that bribes may have been paid as part of the purchase.

