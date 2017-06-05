Report: Petrobras looks to sell $1.2B Texas refinery for $200M
Petrobras reportedly is looking to sell its refinery in Pasadena, Tex., for less than $200M, after purchasing the plant for $1.2B in two installments in 2006 and 2012. The acquisition is being investigated by Brazilian prosecutors, who say the refinery cost many times what it was worth and that bribes may have been paid as part of the purchase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Commie Donnie has us in a new league
|7 min
|josh
|19
|ICE Raids in Jacinto City
|Tue
|Fart ICE
|3
|4 Reasons Trump Was Right To Pull Out of The Pa...
|Tue
|Cash money farts
|18
|Hey Trump Chumps..Still pround of your boy?
|Mon
|Some farts
|66
|Commie Donnie giving back a den of spys
|Mon
|Some farts
|16
|Job
|Mon
|Some farts
|235
|Cars In The Front Yard (Sep '08)
|Mon
|Some farts
|59
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC