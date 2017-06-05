Report: Petrobras looks to sell $1.2B...

Report: Petrobras looks to sell $1.2B Texas refinery for $200M

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Seeking Alpha

Petrobras reportedly is looking to sell its refinery in Pasadena, Tex., for less than $200M, after purchasing the plant for $1.2B in two installments in 2006 and 2012. The acquisition is being investigated by Brazilian prosecutors, who say the refinery cost many times what it was worth and that bribes may have been paid as part of the purchase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Commie Donnie has us in a new league 7 min josh 19
ICE Raids in Jacinto City Tue Fart ICE 3
4 Reasons Trump Was Right To Pull Out of The Pa... Tue Cash money farts 18
Hey Trump Chumps..Still pround of your boy? Mon Some farts 66
Commie Donnie giving back a den of spys Mon Some farts 16
Job Mon Some farts 235
Cars In The Front Yard (Sep '08) Mon Some farts 59
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Harris County was issued at June 07 at 2:07PM CDT

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Pasadena, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,596,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC