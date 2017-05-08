Raccoon eating blue crab in Armand Bayou, Pasadena, Texas.
Health officials say a King County toddler may have contracted a rare disease linked to microscopic roundworm eggs found in raccoon droppings. Health officials say a King County toddler may have contracted a rare disease linked to microscopic roundworm eggs found in raccoon droppings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Job
|13 hr
|Truth is might
|202
|Jerry Mouton & John Moon both endorsed by Conse...
|Sun
|RestPhart
|20
|Anything about la porte on here?
|May 6
|josh
|3
|Hey Trump Chumps...church contribitions to go t...
|May 6
|red dawn
|7
|White House Correspondents Association Dinner.....
|May 6
|red dawn
|7
|Texas Man, 37, Charged In 2002 Double Slaying (Oct '14)
|May 4
|Lol
|15
|POLL--- is OBSERVER ---POO ????
|May 4
|red dawn
|12
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC