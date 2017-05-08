Raccoon eating blue crab in Armand Ba...

Raccoon eating blue crab in Armand Bayou, Pasadena, Texas.

Health officials say a King County toddler may have contracted a rare disease linked to microscopic roundworm eggs found in raccoon droppings. People can become infected if they inadvertently swallow dirt or other materials contaminated with raccoon droppings that contain the roundworm eggs.

