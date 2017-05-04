Pasadena mayoral candidates seek to m...

Pasadena mayoral candidates seek to move city past deep divisions

Mayor Johnny Isbell is term-limited, and a redistricting plan that he'd championed lies in tatters after a federal judge found earlier this year that it intentionally violated the voting rights of Latino residents. Seven candidates - ranging from a former banker to a city council member once escorted out of a council meeting by police at Isbell's behest - now seek to fill the void being left by the mayor's coming exit.

