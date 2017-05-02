Pasadena, a voting rights battlegroun...

Pasadena, a voting rights battleground, prepares for pivotal elections

Monday May 1 Read more: Texas Tribune

When voters head to the polls here Saturday, their city council and mayoral picks could have repercussions well beyond this working-class Houston suburb. It will be the first election since a federal judge struck down the city's 2013 redistricting plan as discriminatory, paving the way for a new balance of power at City Hall.

