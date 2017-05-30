ICYMI: A justice of the peace's sexting and drug use could get
A law-breaking justice of the peace; dangerous Houston flophouses and the fallout of the Pasadena elections - all in this week's investigative and in-depth reporting. Commission seeks removal of Harris County Justice of the Peace who abused drugs, 'sexted' and lied By Lise Olsen @chrondigger In an explosive and rare move, Texas judicial authorities on Wednesday asked the Texas Supreme Court to suspend a Harris County justice of the peace accused of paying prostitutes for sex, misusing illegal drugs and ruling unethically in favor of a convicted con man.
