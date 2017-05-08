Buyer plans new eight-acre Pasadena b...

Buyer plans new eight-acre Pasadena business park

Houston-based real estate developer United Equities plans to develop a industrial business park on eight acres it purchased recently in Pasadena. NAI Partners represented United Equities in the acquisition of the land at Beltway 8 and Wood Drive for an undisclosed price.

