Man Sentenced for Trafficking Drugs from Mexico to Florida
BROWNSVILLE A 33-year-old man who resided in Palmetto, Florida and Pasadena, Texas was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking narcotics from Mexico through Brownsville to Florida. A federal jury convicted Oscar Sosa Oct. 7, 2016 of conspiring to possess and possessing with intent to distribute three kilograms of meth.
