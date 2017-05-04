Man Sentenced for Trafficking Drugs f...

Man Sentenced for Trafficking Drugs from Mexico to Florida

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: KRGV

BROWNSVILLE A 33-year-old man who resided in Palmetto, Florida and Pasadena, Texas was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking narcotics from Mexico through Brownsville to Florida. A federal jury convicted Oscar Sosa Oct. 7, 2016 of conspiring to possess and possessing with intent to distribute three kilograms of meth.

