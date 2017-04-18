Kuraray America Celebrates 30 Years of EVAL Production in United States
Earlier this week, Kuraray America Inc., a global leader in specialty chemical, fiber and resin production, celebrated thirty years of EVALTM production in the U.S. at their plant in Pasadena, Texas. Also marking thirty years of safe operation at the EVALTM plant, Wednesday's event included a behind-the-scenes tour of the plant for customers and local officials, remarks from the Honorable Tetsuro Amano, the Consul General of Japan, and the traditional Kagamiwari Sake Barrel Breaking Ceremony.
