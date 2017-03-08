Vet, boyfriend charged with hiring hi...

Vet, boyfriend charged with hiring hitman to take out exes

Houston Chronicle

A Houston veterinarian and her boyfriend are charged with trying to hire a hitman to kill their exes. Valerie McDaniel, who runs the Montrose Veterinary Clinic, and Leon Jacob, are being held in the Harris County Jail without bail A Houston veterinarian and her boyfriend are charged with trying to hire a hitman to kill their exes.

