Automated systems for PVC repackaging...

Automated systems for PVC repackaging increase safety, productivity

Kaneka North America of Pasadena, TX, repackages PVC modifiers in 1,000-, 1,700-, and 2,000-lb bulk bags and in 50-lb sacks based on projected customer orders. When the actual orders don't match the projections, the plant needs to transfer products from one bulk bag size to another.

