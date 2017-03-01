Texas Onion Fest announces headliners Johnny Lee and Bo Garza
Texas Onion Fest is proud to announce this year's headliner, Johnny Lee and the Urban Cowboy Band, set to perform at this year's event Saturday, March 25, at Mayor Pablo G. PeA a City Park. In addition, Valley native Bo Garza will return to the Texas Onion Fest Hermes Music main stage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Job
|4 hr
|Truth is might
|103
|Hey Trump Stumps....Trump is chicken
|5 hr
|josh
|14
|MEXICO southern wall
|9 hr
|josh
|12
|Hey Trump CHUMP.....Ly'in Donald Wiretaps
|23 hr
|Defiant1
|8
|Hey Drump Chumps....Ly'in Donald caught in wire...
|23 hr
|red dawn
|9
|Hey, liberal whiners - Dow passed 21,000!
|Sun
|Defiant1
|12
|Spur 5 Closure to Hassle Houston Drivers
|Sat
|Spur pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC