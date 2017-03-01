Texas Onion Fest announces headliners...

Texas Onion Fest announces headliners Johnny Lee and Bo Garza

Monday Feb 27

Texas Onion Fest is proud to announce this year's headliner, Johnny Lee and the Urban Cowboy Band, set to perform at this year's event Saturday, March 25, at Mayor Pablo G. PeA a City Park. In addition, Valley native Bo Garza will return to the Texas Onion Fest Hermes Music main stage.

