Texas man shoots his wife and sister-...

Texas man shoots his wife and sister-in-law at resturant

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Daily Mail

Texas man shoots his estranged wife dead and wounds his sister-in-law in the Mexican restaurant where they worked A Texas man is accused of shooting his estranged wife dead and his sister-in-law in the arm at a Mexican restaurant where the two women worked at. An unidentified man walked through the backdoor of a popular Mexican restaurant in Pasadena, Texas, and open fired on his wife and her sister on Thursday night.

