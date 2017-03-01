Man dies after shooting wife, himself inside Pasadena restaurant
Pasadena police officers conducting an investigation on a fatal shooting at a Mexican restaurant at 4400 block of Red Bluff Road on Thursday, February 23, in Pasadena. A man shot his wife and sister-in-law, both worked at the restaurant, and then shot himself.
