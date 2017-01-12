Texas City Found In Violation Of Voting Rights Act
A Texas city violated the Voting Rights Act and the 14th Amendment by purposefully trying to dilute Latino votes, a U.S. district judge ruled Friday . Pasadena, Texas, will become the first jurisdiction to have to clear changes to its election laws with the Department of Justice since the Supreme Court's 2013 Shelby County v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baywood Shadows Rules! Village Grove Sucks A ... (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|Mary Travis
|6
|Obama leaves on a high note.
|5 hr
|whatsamattayou
|19
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Analyst
|1,017
|The election is over
|7 hr
|Texan
|7
|La Porte Girls Softball (May '11)
|9 hr
|Starshannon
|56
|Job
|20 hr
|Defiant1
|40
|The old HEB building
|Wed
|New Respondent
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC