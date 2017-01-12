Texas City Found In Violation Of Voti...

Texas City Found In Violation Of Voting Rights Act

Saturday Jan 7

A Texas city violated the Voting Rights Act and the 14th Amendment by purposefully trying to dilute Latino votes, a U.S. district judge ruled Friday . Pasadena, Texas, will become the first jurisdiction to have to clear changes to its election laws with the Department of Justice since the Supreme Court's 2013 Shelby County v.

Pasadena, TX

