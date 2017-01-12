Repairs at Pasadena refinery expected...

Repairs at Pasadena refinery expected to spur release of 15 tons of air pollution

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Chron

The explosion at the Pasadena Refinery System on Saturday was the latest in a run of accidents that have shaken homes and sent residents scrambling. The explosion at the Pasadena Refinery System on Saturday was the latest in a run of accidents that have shaken homes and sent residents scrambling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baywood Shadows Rules! Village Grove Sucks A ... (Mar '14) 42 min Mary Travis 6
Obama leaves on a high note. 2 hr whatsamattayou 19
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr Analyst 1,017
The election is over 3 hr Texan 7
La Porte Girls Softball (May '11) 6 hr Starshannon 56
Job 16 hr Defiant1 40
The old HEB building Wed New Respondent 3
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Pasadena, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC