Pinnacle Advanced Reliability Technologies Appoints New Chief Executive Officer
As CEO, Mr. Rosenwasser will lead the company by identifying, planning and executing strategies to move the company toward its vision of becoming the global leader in reliability. PinnacleART Advisory Board Chairman Frank Muller said, "PinnacleART is most excited having the new addition to the CEO position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Trump Chumps...Nuclear War Coming?
|48 min
|Texan
|9
|Merry Christmas
|4 hr
|Texan
|5
|Job
|12 hr
|fubar
|29
|The Sterling Mansion is for sale again.
|13 hr
|fubar
|4
|Fed Lawn Shatter (May '16)
|13 hr
|fubar
|25
|Happy New Year to all of you!
|13 hr
|fubar
|5
|Hey Trump Chumps...Appointees hiding their past
|13 hr
|red dawn
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC