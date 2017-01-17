More air pollution expected to be released from Pasadena refinery
An explosion Saturday morning, March 5, 2016 at a Pasadena refinery sent plumes of smoke into the air and first responders scrambling to the scene. An explosion Saturday morning, March 5, 2016 at a Pasadena refinery sent plumes of smoke into the air and first responders scrambling to the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what are your best sayings
|5 hr
|red dawn
|18
|The election is over
|5 hr
|red dawn
|51
|Hey Trump Chumps...On inauguration day, Trump m...
|5 hr
|red dawn
|14
|Trump Inauguration...empty mall.
|6 hr
|red dawn
|5
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Part McShartz
|1,052
|Hey Trump Chumps...No Repeal and Replace
|15 hr
|Defiant1
|4
|Stupid Republicans...Wasting Tax Money again
|15 hr
|Defiant1
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC