Two unaccounted for after military helicopter goes into Texas bay

The U.S. Coast Guard says an Apache helicopter has gone down near El Jardin in Pasadena, Texas. ABC reports Pasadena police confirmed that the aircraft went into the water near a cruise line terminal.

