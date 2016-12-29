Two dead in Army helicopter gunship crash in Texas
A U.S. Army National Guard helicopter crashed approximately 25 miles southeast of Houston on Wednesday, killing both crew members, the Texas National Guard said in a statement . The helicopter, an AH-64 Apache gunship, belonged to the Texas Army National Guard's 36th Combat Aviation Brigade and had been flying from nearby Ellington field on a training mission when it crashed at about 3:50 p.m. near the Bayport Cruise Terminal in Pasadena, Tex.
